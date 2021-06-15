Bakersfield College holding vaccine clinic at Mercado Latino on Friday

Bakersfield College's Student Health and Wellness Center is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, at Mercado Latino located at 2105 Edison Hwy.
The clinic will distribute the Moderna vaccine and a limited number of Pfizer vaccines. It is being put on by BC's nursing students through a partnership with Mercado Latino and the city of Arvin.
“This clinic at Mercado Latino is another example of how Bakersfield College is collaborating with the community," District Trustee Yovanni Jimenez said in a statement. "I am so glad that the Renegade nursing students will be out administering the Moderna vaccine and the Southern California Division of Albertsons will be providing Pfizer so 12-18 year olds can also receive the vaccine in an environment that they’re comfortable in, alongside their families.”
Another pop-up clinic will be held at Mercado Latino on July 18 to distribute the second dose as well as additional doses of the vaccine. Those who are unable to make their second doses will be scheduled for appointments at BC's Student Health and Wellness Center.