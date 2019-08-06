Bakersfield College Student Government Association will host a candlelight vigil today at 5 p.m. to honor victims of gun violence.
The vigil will be held at Grace Van Dyke Library at 1801 Panorama Drive, according to BC.
The vigil comes after the nation's recent mass shootings in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Current students, alumni, friends, and families are welcome to attend.
(1) comment
I wonder if there is a better, more effective way to honor victims. Candles at 5pm in August doesn't seem to be the best way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.