Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 9.46.45 AM.png

In this photo courtesy of Bakersfield College, members of BC's Student Government gather with a BC Public Safety Officer outside of Grace Van Dyke Library. 

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

Bakersfield College Student Government Association will host a candlelight vigil today at 5 p.m. to honor victims of gun violence. 

The vigil will be held at Grace Van Dyke Library at 1801 Panorama Drive, according to BC. 

The vigil comes after the nation's recent mass shootings in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. 

Current students, alumni, friends, and families are welcome to attend. 

(1) comment

Donna Semar
Donna Semar

I wonder if there is a better, more effective way to honor victims. Candles at 5pm in August doesn't seem to be the best way.

Report Add Reply

