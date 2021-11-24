Bakersfield College, Goodwill team up for free vaccine clinics

Goodwill Industries is working in conjunction with Bakersfield College to host three free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Dec. 10.
Bakersfield College will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at three Goodwill locations around Bakersfield. Sites will provide customers with their choice of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Maderna vaccines including Pfizer approved vaccines for children with parent approval. Those who opt for two-dose vaccine options will be provided instructions to follow up for the second dose.
The vaccines will be available on Dec. 10 at the following times and Goodwill locations in Bakersfield: 6465 Ming Ave., Suite 175 (9-11 a.m.); 3205 Coffee Road (noon to 2 p.m.); 1115 Olive Drive. (3-5 p.m.).
Advance registration is not required.