Bakersfield College’s accreditation status has been renewed for another seven years.
The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges conducted a review of the campus and has determined that it exceeds performance standards, earning the college three commendations and the Kern Community College District one commendation.
Commendations are handed out only to institutions that the ACCJC believe that exceeded standards.
The commendations are for exceptional leadership and active engagement to advance student learning and achievement, proactive outreach and support for its students in rural areas and exemplary professional development initiatives.
The district commendation recognizes its fiscal stability and financial transparency, according to the college.
Bakersfield College received no recommendations for compliance or improvement.
“The reaffirmation of accreditation reflects that the college has made great strides by investing time, energy, and the right resources in student success, equity, outreach, and programs which directly help students meet their goals,” said KCCD Chancellor Tom Burke.
