Bakersfield College Foundation seeks nominations for Alumni Hall Of Fame

The Bakersfield College Alumni Association announced Wednesday it’s accepting nominations for induction into the Alumni Hall of Fame.
Bakersfield College and the BC Foundation, in partnership with the BC Alumni Association, will honor the selected alumni at the Hall of Fame dinner on June 23 at Seven Oaks Country Club.
The Alumni Association is seeking nominations for Renegades who have made a significant impact in their profession, community, or on others through another method of positive influence.
Nominees may include alums who earned their associate’s degree, those who transferred directly to a four-year university or alumni who attended classes for continued education (without earning a degree). Posthumous nominees are welcomed.
Nominations will be accepted on the Bakersfield College Foundation website, www.SupportBC.org, under the Alumni menu. The selection committee, composed of current and retired Bakersfield College campus and community members, will review nominations after the open call closes 5 p.m. March 18.
Concurrently, BC’s Renegade Athletics Hall of Fame is also accepting nominations for its second round of inductees for this year's Renegade Athletics Hall of Fame. For more information about those nominations, visit GoGades.com.