The Bakersfield College Foundation announced Friday Cheryl Scott will be its new executive director, effective July 6.
Scott will oversee and direct all aspects of the foundation, including fundraising, operations, management of staff and consultants and outreach to the community. She will work closely with the Foundation Board of Directors and Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian.
“Throughout my entire career, I’ve been fortunate to work in roles where I felt I could contribute to local residents’ quality of life. After 15 years of working in economic development, I’m excited to join the Renegade family, where I can continue on that path,” said Scott in a news release. “I’ve seen, first-hand, the impact Bakersfield College has on individuals and local businesses by preparing students for career and/or transfer to four-year universities. I look forward to working with the BC Foundation team and its Board of Directors to support the college and its many programs that create countless opportunities for students.”
Since 2005, Scott has been the vice president for Kern Economic Development Corporation. For the last three and half years, she has also served as the executive director of the Kern Economic Development Foundation.
In her role with the KEDF, she led the launching of the Kern County STEMposium, created to help close the gap between the business and education communities. She also led the creation of the KEDF’s Women in STEM initiative, an effort to encourage girls and women to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The native Kern County resident earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cal State Bakersfield. Scott currently serves as the president of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club, of which she has been a member for 27 years. She also was a member of the Bakersfield College Foundation Board from 2012-2019.
Please visit the website https://www.supportbc.org/ to learn more about the Bakersfield College Foundation.
