Bakersfield College edible education garden to 'cultivate a better future'

The first edible education garden on Bakersfield College’s Panorama Drive campus opened Thursday, addressing Bakersfield’s status as a “food desert” and creating hands-on learning experiences for students studying topics related to agriculture and gastronomy, according to speakers at its opening ceremony.

Students, educators and project sponsors all convened to explain the importance of the land converted into a 19,000-square-foot space with an “upper-terrace garden and a mid-terrace garden featuring fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and trees,” according to a news release explaining the garden.

