Bakersfield College edible education garden to 'cultivate a better future'

The first edible education garden on Bakersfield College’s Panorama Drive campus opened Thursday, addressing Bakersfield’s status as a “food desert” and creating hands-on learning experiences for students studying topics related to agriculture and gastronomy, according to speakers at its opening ceremony.
Students, educators and project sponsors all convened to explain the importance of the land converted into a 19,000-square-foot space with an “upper-terrace garden and a mid-terrace garden featuring fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and trees,” according to a news release explaining the garden.
BC professor of environmental horticulture Lindsay Ono said gardening allows students to watch their labor transform from a seedling into beautiful flowers and “learn by doing.”
“We get to experience the culmination of our labors and our patience to taste the sweet flowers of nature’s fruits,” Ono said.
There is a “regenerative garden” in Delano and an ag farm on BC’s Panorama Drive campus, he said. The new garden will allow students to practice “urban agriculture,” or gardening in their own home, Ono said.
People can learn how to grow their own fresh produce and do so inexpensively in their own space, Ono added.
“That’s really the key — to help those who have issues with food security” and those who need healthier food, he said.
Students can also practice nursery and landscaping skills, learning how to access fresh food without having a traditional vegetable garden, at BC’s Edible Education Garden. Sponsors included the Grimmway Family Education Foundation, Adventist Health, Dignity Health, Kaiser Permanente and the Kern Community College District.
BC student Stacy Jischke was excited about how their produce will be seen by children in the Child Development Center or given to the culinary program on campus. She hopes this garden inspires generations of students to grow their own food and attain food security.
The theme of longevity was echoed by speakers from Adventist, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente as they talked about creating healthier communities. Access to healthy foods and learning about fresh produce leads to better lifestyles, they said.
Extra products cultivated by students will go to BC’s Renegade Pantry, which offers free food to students who qualify.
“The edible garden is so much more than just a learning tool to grow food,” Jischke said. “It is a way for us to come together, to grow our community and to cultivate a better future for BC.”
