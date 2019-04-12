The Bakersfield College Drumline will compete in the semifinals of the Winter Guard International World Championships in Ohio on Saturday, with the hopes of moving onto the finals later in the day.
The group took first in a preliminary competition Friday, competing against 16 other teams, according to a press release. The competition is being held at Wright State University's Nutter Center and the University of Daytona Arena, in Dayton, Ohio.
This is the sixth time in seven years that the Drumline has made the trip to Ohio. Last year the group took sixth place.
