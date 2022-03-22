Bakersfield College, CityServe celebrate Project HireUp graduates

Bakersfield College and CityServe celebrated the graduation of 13 individuals who earned one of three certificates in either basic office skills, basic employability skills or life development.
This is the fifth such cohort since Project HireUp’s launch in 2020, according to a BC news release. Project HireUp combines community-based efforts, free education and internship-style employment, giving those in need the resources to change their lives. Project HireUp also partners with Kern County, the Mission at Kern County, M Street Navigation Center and Adventist Health.