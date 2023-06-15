The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865 arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, bearing news that the institution of slavery in the United States had ended, officially heralding the freedom of all enslaved people.

The Civil War had ended and so had the scourge of slavery.

