The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865 arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, bearing news that the institution of slavery in the United States had ended, officially heralding the freedom of all enslaved people.
The Civil War had ended and so had the scourge of slavery.
It's a day that is still commemorated 158 years later in towns and cities across the country, including places like Bakersfield.
Interim Bakersfield College President Steve Watkin welcomed students, faculty, administrators and other visitors to just such an event held midday Thursday in the Fireside Room at the northeast Bakersfield campus.
Watkin paid homage to his ancestors and the ancestors of all African Americans for their "resilience, resistance, organizing and uprising" against the sin of slavery.
"When I get a little discouraged ... I remind myself there's about 3,000 ancestors behind me who are rooting for me to keep going," he told the gathering.
His grandfather worked in the fields as a sharecropper and his mother picked cotton until she was 15.
"It is because of them," he said of his ancestors, "I can stand before you today as the first black president of Bakersfield College."
Jennifer Achan, executive director of financial aid and scholarships at BC, introduced each of the speakers at Thursday's event.
"Juneteenth is not just a celebration for African American people," she said. "It's a celebration of democracy, it's a celebration of freedom."
Juneteenth started off as a day celebrated by individual families in the privacy of their own homes, Achan said. But over the years, it has grown into a national celebration that may be observed by all Americans.
The first of two guest speakers at the event was Dee Slade, executive director of the African American Network of Kern County, an organization formed to promote higher learning by creating programs to educate businesses, professionals, and the youth of our community.
Slade referred to BC as "that beacon on the hill for many, many African Americans in Kern County," a place that "opened the door for us to continue to advance, advance for unity in this country, to advance for freedom for everyone."
She called Bakersfield a melting pot, a city populated by more than 70 distinct cultures, and enriched by its diversity.
"I don't care what shade you are," Slade said. "You're not considered white, I'm not considered black, because there's other cultures of the same color.
"So remember that. People are people and we all are part of the United States of America."
Morgan Clayton, Thursday's keynote speaker, is the founder and president of Tel-Tec Security Systems, in business for 42 years with its corporate headquarters in Bakersfield. Clayton also serves in a number of community roles, including on the board of directors for several organizations. He is chairman of the board for Dignity Health/Mercy and Memorial Hospitals.
"What I'm going to do today, which I have never done before ... I'm going to tell you my story," Clayton said.
He was a teenager, living in southeast Bakersfield, and both his parents had died.
"I'm homeless. I'm trying to figure out where to go and what to do," he said. "I was struggling ... I did not want to go into a welfare system.
"So I lied all the way through high school. Forged all the paperwork through school and no one ever knew I had no parents."
Eventually he called his grandfather in Little Rock, Ark.
"I said to him, 'Grampa, I'm struggling. I don't know how to move forward.'"
Ultimately, Clayton was able to visit his grandfather, who gave him advice and family artifacts that included a set of slave chains that had been in the family for many years.
The local executive passed the manacles and chain around the room so those present could feel their weight and imagine what it would be like to be forced to wear such things.
His grandfather told him, "You don't have to wear those. You are free."
Clayton would later attend BC, which he looks back on as an amazing opportunity.
"It taught me that reading is the basis of your education," he said.
"When my grandfather gave me those chains, he told me, 'Remember your history.'
"And then he said, 'You have one mission and one mission only ... I want you to do better than our family has ever done.'
"I can truly tell you that today, I have far exceeded his expectations."