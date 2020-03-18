Bakersfield College announced Wednesday it will cancel its May 15 commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium due to the coronavirus.
However, "we're looking at alternatives," such as a virtual commencement, said communications director Norma Rojas-Mora.
Cal State Bakersfield also announced Tuesday it will postpone its spring commencement ceremony. A new date has not been established.
The decision to postpone commencement follows several other university and college events across the country that have been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19/event-status for a list of canceled events at BC.
