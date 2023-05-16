 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield College announces summer hours

bakersfield college logo

Bakersfield College announced campuswide holiday closures and summer hours in observance of the following holidays:

  • Memorial Day on Monday, May 29
  • Juneteenth on Monday, June 19
  • Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases