Bakersfield College announces summer hours

Bakersfield College announced campuswide holiday closures and summer hours in observance of the following holidays:
- Memorial Day on Monday, May 29
- Juneteenth on Monday, June 19
- Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bakersfield College announced campuswide holiday closures and summer hours in observance of the following holidays:
Students who need college services during the summer are asked to go to the college’s Student Information Desk, which will operate in a reduced capacity beginning May 13:
The information desk will resume the following Friday and Saturday hours of operation in the month of August:
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,708
Deaths: 2,650
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,447
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/11/23