Bakersfield College announced the schedule for upcoming winter break. The college will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Regular hours will resume Monday, Jan. 4.
During that time the Student Information Desk will have a limited schedule: Dec. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bakersfield College campus remains closed to the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virtual Student Information Desk is a way for students to get connected to services and enrollment.
Returning and new students are encouraged to connect for assistance with enrolling. Enrollment is open for the spring 2021 semester and courses begin the week of Jan. 16.