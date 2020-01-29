The newly reorganized Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative has appointed Bakersfield College administrator Anna Laven as the first executive director of the organization.
Previously, the Kern County Homeless Collaborative had existed as a volunteer organization comprised of local experts and municipal leaders. Due to the increase in homelessness, Kern County and Bakersfield officials rebranded and updated the Homeless Collaborative last year.
Laven, as the executive director, will oversee a small staff meant to guide both the city and the county’s homelessness efforts.
Laven’s LinkedIn profile says she is the AB 540 program manager at BC. She has worked for the college for three years, beginning as the dual enrollment program manager.
In a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the Homeless Collaborative said Laven managed grant funding and developed a program focused on the recruitment and success of disadvantaged students while at BC.
The dual enrollment program had an annual enrollment of 10,000 across 30 school sites, the Homeless Collaborative said.
The nine executive board members of the Homeless Collaborative unanimously selected Laven.
Laven will be responsible for the Homeless Collaborative’s ultimate goal of ending homelessness in Kern County.
The new version of the Homeless Collaborative was formed in October 2019. It is composed of representatives of the city of Bakersfield and Kern County, as well as local homeless service providers.
