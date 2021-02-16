Bakersfield's home market has finally reached, and surpassed, the price peak it hit prior to the 2006-07 housing bust.
Last month the median sale price of an existing single-family home in the city set a new record of $303,000, topping June 2006's mark of $299,995 by 1 percent, amid constrained supply and booming demand for lower-end properties.
Most other cities recovered their pre-bust peaks years ago. Bakersfield's hot-and-cold comeback from the depth of April 2009, when the median sales price sank to $115,000, reflects circumstances unique to the city's market as well as its profile in the eyes of investors.
What finally put Bakersfield over the top, local appraiser Gary Crabtree said, was the continuing low inventory of homes for sale and competition among locals and people priced out of other markets who are suddenly able to work from home.
Affordability remains a key attraction: Bakersfield's median sale price is 58 percent below the state average, and 52 percent below that of Los Angeles.
Crabtree recounted the recent sale of a 20-year-old home in southwest Bakersfield measuring 964-square-foot home with two bedrooms and one bathroom. He said 33 offers were submitted, with the best exceeding the appraised value by $5,000.
Alas, the offered price could not be accepted and the home sold for $214,000, or 10 percent more than it was listed for, Crabtree said.
"The market up to (homes priced as high as) $300,000 is a madhouse with multiple offers abounding," he said.
Low inventory has helped push prices higher lately. Of about 130,000 homes in the Bakersfield area, fewer than 400 are for sale.
According to a housing report Crabtree releases monthly, January's total of 385 was down almost 47 percent from a year earlier, Crabtree reported. Against that relatively limited supply, demand was up more than 57 percent, year over year, at 546 closed sales in January.
The median sale price that month was a little more than 20 percent of the January 2020 median, defined at the point at which half the homes sold for more and half went for less.
This is not the first time prices have jumped since the local home market collapse started in 2006. Bakersfield Realtor Jeanne Radsick noted Bakersfield experienced a "huge rebound" that started in about 2011 and lasted about two years.
That mini-boom, fueled largely by investor money, led to year-over-year price appreciation of 24 percent or more.
"These numbers were not sustainable in the same way the pre-bubble escalation was not sustainable," Radsick said by email.
There was another run-up in prices back in the late 1980s and 1990s, she wrote, when people from Southern California began to see Bakersfield as an alternative to the even hotter home markets of Santa Clarita and the San Fernando Valley.
After the meltdown in 2008, Radsick added, the prices of some homes bought just two years before dropped 50 percent. Short sales and bank-owned properties consumed the market, she wrote, and government bulk sales of property led to many homes becoming rentals.
Higher-end properties recovered quickly but not those owned by poorer people whose wages haven't rebounded as quickly. But now the lower end of the market is hot, she said.
Crabtree attributed some of Bakersfield's slow recovery to its experience with fraud during the pre-2006 boom. Not only were fraudsters using so-called "straw buyers" to extract hundreds of thousands of dollars of equity through self-dealing and inflated appraisals, he said, but also locals were falsifying mortgage applications.
"I believe we had the greatest number of lower-income families that saw their 'American Dream' fading fast and panicked and sought lenders that would falsify applications for them and then promised them they would help them refinance when rates went down," Crabtree wrote.