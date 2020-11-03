Well that’s one way to clean a fountain.
The city of Bakersfield was hard at work earlier this week, draining and refilling the fountain in front of Mechanics Bank Arena after someone dumped soap in it.
According to city spokesman Joseph Conroy, the soap was disposed in the fountain over the weekend and city staff discovered it Monday morning. Workers from the Recreation & Parks department took an hour to drain the fountain, then hosed it down and refilled it Tuesday.
Nevertheless, the soap created an unusual scene — bubbly, foamy water surrounding the rock structure and sculpture horses located in the middle of the circular fountain.
Conroy added that a small amount of soap was actually used — staff found a small bottle near the fountain during cleanup.