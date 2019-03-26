The Bakersfield City School District's modified summer school program will focus on remedial English and math.
The 16-day program will run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, June 3-27, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Mark Luque said during a presentation Tuesday night to the Board of Education.
The program, which is being funded through a $664,844 state Comprehensive Support and Improvement grant, will be offered at four campuses: Casa Loma, Longfellow and Stella Hills elementary schools and Emerson Middle School.
“Our work over the next couple of weeks and months is to identify students for placement in the program and to identify district staff who will be participating,” Luque said.
According to the district, the new summer program is mostly targeted to the lowest-performing students, unlike previous summer programs, to help them prepare for the next school year.
“This is a shift, but our focus is remediation,” Superintendent Harry “Doc” Ervin said. “We want to make sure that we focus specifically on remediation during the summer months as much as possible. Our goal is to make sure we continue to focus on literacy but also to make sure our students are proficient in math as well.”
Luque said the district applied for grant funding in February and was notified of approval March 15. The funding is given to districts to improve student outcomes at some of their lowest-performing schools.
The new program comes after BCSD planned to eliminate summer school this year due to anticipated budget cuts, low enrollment, rising school service costs and other factors.
In addition to the regular summer program, summer sessions also will be provided for special and migrant education students. The special education program will be held at McKinley Elementary and Emerson Middle School Monday through Friday, June 10-28.
Preschool students will have class from 8 a.m. to noon while students in first through eighth grades will have class from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The migrant education summer program will be held at Longfellow Elementary from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8-26.
McKinley Elementary also will hold an Agriculture Academy during the summer, according to the district. There will be three sessions through June and July, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Students from schools that are not hosting a summer program will still have some resources, according to the district. This includes activities at the Kern County Library, such as a summer reading challenge, field trips to library branches and more.
Several schools will remain open for meals during the summer, including McKinley, Emerson, Voorhies Elementary and Fremont Elementary.
Luque said the district will monitor students’ progress and evaluate whether it is successful.
“We’re off to a good start,” Ervin said. “I think we’re trying to be a model that will be sustainable for years to come.”
The school board is expected to vote on the proposed revised summer learning program during its April 23 board meeting.
In other matters, the BCSD board approved the elimination of 36 classified positions for the 2019-20 school year. The district said these eliminations are due to a lack of funding, lack of work or expiration of a specially funded program.
The district is required to notify the employees no later than 60 days before June 30, the effective date.
The list of eliminated positions includes 15 cafeteria playground activity leaders, three Family and Community Engagement liaisons, two computer/library technicians and two aides.
