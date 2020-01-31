Starting Monday, visitors to Bakersfield City Hall North will be required to check in with a plain-clothed Bakersfield Police officer to access the building’s elevator service and upper floors.
The change has been under consideration for some time, according to a weekly memo sent out Friday by city officials. It’s the first of several changes that will be made to the lobby of City Hall North in the coming weeks and months, the memo stated.
The city said the change in practice will provide an opportunity to welcome visitors to City Hall departments and allow the officer to provide directions throughout the building to visitors. The city pointed out it’s something many municipal buildings in California provide.
The security measure is meant to provide a safe environment for visitors and employees who work in City Hall North while giving city staff a record of visitors in the building in case of an emergency or evacuation, the memo stated.
When visitors arrive, they will sign in and receive a badge color-coded to the floor they are visiting. The officer stationed in the lobby will access and call the elevator.
The officers stationed at City Hall North will be on modified duty and serving an administrative role to make most effective use of BPD resources, according to the city.
The measure will also apply to City Hall North and city employees without a security code, according to the memo. Visitors to the City Clerk’s Office and Treasury or Human Resources, which are all located on the first floor, will not be required to check in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.