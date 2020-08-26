Bakersfield’s City Hall North and Centennial Garden memorial tree were illuminated Wednesday evening in purple and gold, in homage to the colors of the women’s suffrage movement that won a victory with the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment a century ago.
Bakersfield was one of many communities celebrating the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment guaranteeing a woman’s right to vote. The lighting campaign called “Forward Into Light” celebrates the slogan from the suffragettes who lobbied, marched and protested until the amendment passed on Aug. 26, 1920: “Forward through the darkness, forward into light.”
Many federal buildings such as the White House and monuments such as the Statue of Liberty were lit up purple and gold. But so were key sites in women’s history, like the site of the first women’s rights convention, Women’s Rights National Historical Park in New York. This is where both Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass forcefully argued the importance of women’s suffrage at the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848. So, too, is Belmont–Paul Women’s Equality National Monument in D.C., the former headquarters of National Women’s Party, a key group formed in 1916 to fight for women’s suffrage.
In Bakersfield, a small number of people attended the evening lighting ceremony, including two women who consider themselves heirs of the Nineteenth Amendment: Mayor Karen Goh and Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan.
“It’s because of the courage and tenacity of women who pursued equality that I, an immigrant born in India, have the honor of serving as Bakersfield’s first Asian-American mayor and our city’s second female mayor,” Goh said.
Sullivan marveled at just how recent it was that women were given the right to vote. Her grandmother wouldn’t have been able to.
“It hit me how powerful that was,” she said.
She said she has always believed that women come to politics, and voting, with a unique perspective. She said Wednesday’s ceremony was a good time to reflect on where the country has come from.
“I value our history, good and not good: it’s our history,” Sullivan said. “We need to really appreciate it.”
Women in Kern County, along with other women in California, were given the right to vote before the Nineteenth Amendment. Men in California went to the polls on Oct. 10, 1911. The Bakersfield Californian noted at the time that the suffragette movement wasn’t quite so visible in the same way that it was in Los Angeles or San Francisco. Despite that, San Francisco voted handily against women’s suffrage. It was the interior of the state and counties like Kern that made the difference. Men in Kern County voted 1,724 to 1,569 for women’s right to vote.
Just a few days later, 23-year-old Sibyl Curran Chenoweth became the first woman to register to vote in Kern County. She was a housewife who lived on Eureka Street. She registered as a Republican. She and her baby girl made the front page of The Bakersfield Californian with the headline: “Kern’s First Woman Voter and Her Little Suffragette.”
Alexsia Drulias, a recent Garces graduate who won the 2020 Mayor’s Trophy, was in attendance Wednesday night at City Hall North to represent the newest generation of female voters.
She lauded organizers like Susan B. Anthony and Ida B. Wells, who paved the way for generations of women to not only vote but become elected officials.
“They spoke up at a time it was unfavorable. They put themselves at risk,” she said.
She looks forward to voting in November and in the elections to come.
its embarrassing.... are these Republican-Trump-Loving-Ladies actually thinking these Women-of-Yesterday would VoteRed in 2020? … My great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, was among the earliest advocates of woman suffrage, calling for it in 1848. But gaining the vote isn't a story of a few great women. This is truly the tale of thousands of ordinary women and men from every race, class, state and American territory who demanded the vote -- and must be remembered. With your help, they will. Federal legislation in 2009 authorized a Votes for Women History Trail to mark woman suffrage sites, but Congress never funded it. An all-volunteer effort is underway to make the trail a reality for the whole country through the work of the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites. Through this effort of which I have been part, anyone in the country can enter a hometown suffragist or a potential suffrage landmark on a searchable database and apply for an historic marker. A panel of historians approves the nominations and 250 markers will be paid for by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse, New York, and the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission. Already, 100 markers have been approved or are in the process of approval. Additionally, there are over 1,600 sites on our virtual map to mark the places where suffragists lived, worked and agitated. Many of these strong women are little known today, and because of prejudice their efforts weren't always championed in their own time even by mainstream suffrage leaders -- but all Americans deserve to know their stories. Women such as Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, who as a 16 year old, on horseback, led the New York City suffrage parade in 1912. Lee, of Chinese descent, would work for women's rights all her life, but became legally eligible to vote only years later when Congress removed restrictions in US law that barred Asians from citizenship. So many were crusading women, such as Mary Ann Shadd Cary, the first African-American woman to edit and publish a newspaper. She wrote to orator and former slave Frederick Douglass, "We should do more and talk less." Cary campaigned for suffrage after the Civil War, addressing the House Judiciary Committee on the topic in 1874. Suffragist Mary Louise Bottineau Baldwin, born in South Dakota, was a member of the Métis Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the first native American woman to graduate from the Washington College of Law in 1914. Bottineau also worked for a federal women's suffrage amendment. At the same time, she recognized that, "Indian women have had virtual suffrage since time immemorial," with power and influence in their tribal nations. Nina Otero-Warren of Santa Fe, New Mexico, worked on woman's right to vote with suffrage leader Alice Paul. Otero-Warren saw to it that suffrage literature was published in both English and Spanish, in order to reach the widest audience. She ran for Congress in 1921, losing by only 9% of the votes. What their lives and others teach us is that voting rights have always been a struggle and how citizenship is defined, and who defines it, is a continual source of conflict. Imagine these brave Native American suffragists, fighting for the right to vote in a country which stole their land, or Chinese women working for suffrage even though they would not even be eligible for citizenship for decades. Women of color in some areas of the South knew too well that even when suffrage passed, they would put their lives at risk by casting a ballot. Women fought for the vote, but suffrage was just the beginning. Women who work full-time in 2017 made 82% of what full-time male workers do, and of full-time workers earning at or below the minimum wage that same year, two-thirds were women, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women make up only one-quarter of Congress, behind dozens of other countries, including Canada, Italy, Bolivia, Mexico and Rwanda. We cannot afford complacency. There are many ways to combat it, but the National Votes for Women Trail and the women's stories it commemorates are an important step. As my great-great grandmother once said, "We are sowing winter wheat, which the coming spring will see sprout, and other hands than ours will reap and enjoy." In remembering the suffragists we see an example of women who dared raise their voices. We must remember them, and raise our own.
Sibyl Curran Chenoweth probably just roll over in her grave.... pretty sure she would vote for Biden-Harris 2020
just FYI... Susan was a Quaker....pretty sure she would Vote Biden-Harris in 2020.......Susan B. Anthony (born Susan Anthony; February 15, 1820 – March 13, 1906) was an American social reformer and women's rights activist who played a pivotal role in the women's suffrage movement. Born into a Quaker family committed to social equality, she collected anti-slavery petitions at the age of 17. In 1856, she became the New York state agent for the American Anti-Slavery Society.
