Over the objections of concerned property owners, the Bakersfield City Council voted on Wednesday to loosen restrictions on accessory dwelling units, going beyond the changes mandated by the state.
At the same meeting, the Council also voted to loosen restrictions on downtown parking by doing away with parking requirements when buildings go through a change of use.
Both ordinance changes have generated conversation in Bakersfield for the way they would alter the nature of suburban areas and the city’s central hub.
The secondary unit issue, however, seemed to generate more controversy, as several members of the public attended the meeting to speak against the city’s choice.
In a 5-1 vote, with Councilman Bruce Freeman against and Councilman Ken Weir absent, the Council voted to waive impact fees for accessory dwelling units, eliminate parking restrictions for some units and cease requiring the primary residence of the property be owner occupied.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three bills earlier this month that forced cities across the state to loosen restrictions on secondary units.
Notably, the state rule changes will require primary residences to be owner occupied beginning in 2025, a stipulation done away with by the city.
Accessory dwelling units, sometimes called mother-in-law quarters or granny flats, typically are built above a garage or in the backyard of a home and are used as a relatively small living space for a renter or family member.
Advocates of the rule change say that by allowing more accessory dwelling units, more affordable housing will become available in a state with a significant housing shortage.
Detractors, however, argue that the secondary units change the nature of single family neighborhoods and can lead to lower property values.
“When people buy into single family neighborhoods, there’s sort of a covenant and an expectation that it will remain single family,” Freeman said at the meeting. “I think that’s kind of a deal with the city.”
The state, however, took away that deal with the new rules, he added.
Five people spoke against the city’s choice at the meeting, saying that they hoped the Council would either continue the vote to another date or vote into law an ordinance change that would meet the minimum standards required by the state.
Councilman Bob Smith, who initially referred the matter to the Planning and Development Committee, defended the city’s choice.
“We’ve got five years,” he said, referring to the state’s timeline for requiring owner occupancy of primary units. “If it becomes a problem, we can certainly change our ordinance at any time.”
In a separate vote, the city voted 6-0 to loosen restrictions on downtown parking. The new law allows buildings to go through a change of use without building more parking in the city’s downtown area.
The change is meant to spur more development downtown, where city officials have said developers have been blocked from building restaurants and entertainment venues because of the expense of adding the required parking.
Some Bakersfield residents have complained that it is already too difficult to find parking downtown.
Nobody, however, showed up on Wednesday to speak out on the issue.
The ordinance must go through a second reading before it becomes law.
