The city of Bakersfield stands ready to support a local effort to pressure Gov. Gavin Newsom to let Kern County reopen ahead of other areas of the state.
At its Wednesday meeting, the City Council is scheduled to vote on allowing City Manager Christian Clegg to send a letter to Kern County Supervisors formally approving any efforts the Board takes to advocate for local control over opening parts of the local economy.
Supervisor Zack Scrivner has said he plans to ask supervisors on Tuesday to vote on a proposal that would call on Newsom to authorize counties to independently open aspects of their economies in spite of the statewide stay-at-home order. He said Kern County would do so in consultation with the Kern County Public Health Department.
While the Health Department rescinded a local stay-at-home order on Saturday, Kern County is still subject to Gov. Newsom’s March 19 order requiring all Californians to venture outside only when absolutely necessary.
Scrivner told The Californian last week Kern County has not been as badly impacted by the novel coronavirus as other parts of the state. The Bakersfield City Council would make the same argument if it approves the letter.
“With increased flexibility and local discretion to evaluate COVID-19 impacts, the County of Kern could work with local industry leaders to establish guidelines to safely re-open the economy in phases,” the letter reads. “While the health impacts to Kern County have been limited, the economic impacts to Kern County and the City of Bakersfield have been drastic. Our region is prepared to safely and cautiously determine ways to begin opening our local economy.”
Newsom announced on Monday the state would begin to partially reopen by the end of the week. Under the governor's four-part plan, some lower-risk workplaces would be allowed to reopen while other businesses with must remain closed.
Councilmember Chris Parlier, who asked the City Manager's Office to draft the letter and place it on the meeting's agenda, said Newsom's surprise announcement would not impact the vote.
"We’re not a resort area. We’re not a beach community. We’re a working town and people want to get back to doing their jobs and running their businesses," he said. "I believe we are one of the regions that can potentially move to stage 2 and 3 as soon as feasible."
This story will be updated.
