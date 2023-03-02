 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bakersfield City Council to mull reducing youth tobacco use as rates spike

Patsy Romero

Patsy Romero addresses city committee members Thursday and urges them to take heed of youth tobacco use in the city. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

A Bakersfield city committee agreed Thursday to consider a licensing program imposed on retailers selling tobacco and banning selling flavored tobacco products after initial findings show a spike in local children buying the drug.

Preliminary results indicate about 46 percent of local commercial establishments are selling kids nicotine as alluring e-cigarettes and vape products entice younger generations to consume tobacco, said Karina Funez, a policy advocate with the Blue Zones Project. In 2018, approximately 30 percent of store owners sold tobacco to youth, she added.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases