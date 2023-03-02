Bakersfield City Council to mull reducing youth tobacco use as rates spike

A Bakersfield city committee agreed Thursday to consider a licensing program imposed on retailers selling tobacco and banning selling flavored tobacco products after initial findings show a spike in local children buying the drug.
Preliminary results indicate about 46 percent of local commercial establishments are selling kids nicotine as alluring e-cigarettes and vape products entice younger generations to consume tobacco, said Karina Funez, a policy advocate with the Blue Zones Project. In 2018, approximately 30 percent of store owners sold tobacco to youth, she added.
There are “10-year-olds who are taking up vaping ... and they become addicted,” said Patsy Romero, a member of Tobacco Free Coalition of Kern County and a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
The Blue Zones Project seeks to advance initiatives enhancing Bakersfield residents’ health, and includes partners such as the city of Bakersfield and Adventist Health. A report created by the Blue Zone Project was presented Thursday to City Council members sitting on the Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods Committee, who heard a series of recommendations to prevent children from inhaling tobacco. People under 21 are prohibited from buying tobacco.
In August, City Council members examined an ordinance to mandate tobacco sellers to get a retailer’s permit costing a one-time application fee of $135 and an annual fee ranging from $255 to $755. The annual fee would stem from the “risk level” of the business, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.
Council members heard the presentation in August and referred the ordinance back to a committee to rework it. On Thursday, elected officials recommended the whole City Council hear ways to create a retail licensing plan; consider point-of-sale policies; ban flavored tobacco products; establish smoke-free outdoor areas such as public parks; educate residents on tobacco’s widespread use; and use teenagers to promote messaging about nicotine intake.
Committee Chairman Eric Arias, representing Ward 1, and councilwomen Patty Gray, of Ward 6, and Manpreet Kaur, of Ward 7, asked city staff to present the retail licensing idea once again at an upcoming City Council meeting as well as enforcing the ban on selling flavored tobacco.
Discussions arose about creating smoke-free areas in parks, a move that Gray said could violate residents’ civil rights. There’s also concern about responsibilities park rangers must shoulder if enforcing a smoke-free ban diverts time from other, more pressing issues, Gray added.
Arias said he believes there is an opportunity for city staff to get involved if adults are smoking around children using playground equipment.
Funez noted Kern County Public Health Services deploys youth decoys to local stores to see if workers will sell customers products without asking for identification. This operation in 2023 hasn’t completely finished, but early findings show violators are within 1,000 feet of schools in central and east Bakersfield, Funez said.
“Our goal is to … make an impact in our community and to improve health outcomes,” Funez said at the committee meeting.
City staff had recommended in August to allow the Kern County Public Health Services Department — which implements a similar retail licensing program in county jurisdictions — to begin this initiative in Bakersfield. Funez said during public comments Thursday that about 226 other jurisdictions in California passed a licensing program for tobacco retailers.
Romero said during a phone interview she’s been trying for more than a decade to get further crackdown on underage youth. She echoed statements by Kaur noting tobacco use by teenagers has become almost normalized in Bakersfield.
“If you talk to any of the teachers, they will tell you how bad it is,” Romero added.
Romero pointed to Proposition 31, a 2022 ballot referendum that banned selling flavored products that passed statewide. But Kern voters rejected that initiative. The California Secretary of State shows 52.7 percent of voters rejected Proposition 31, while 47.3 percent of voters agreed flavored products should be banned.
“This indicates ... the people in our county don’t think we really have a problem,” Romero said.
There’s already a local ordinance banning people under 21 years old from buying, purchasing, using or possessing tobacco. But Romero said there’s no enforcement.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.