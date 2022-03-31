Bakersfield City Council to host hearing for redistricting map

Bakersfield City Council is hosting a public hearing on its redistricting process at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers at City Hall South.
Staff will conduct a brief overview of the city’s redistricting process, as well as present Ward Map 5B, which was formally advanced by City Council at the March 16 council meeting.
City Council will conduct a public hearing on Ward Map 5B and receive public input, which will generally consist of 30 minutes, 15 minutes for comments in favor and 15 minutes for comments in opposition to the proposed map.
City Council will also be presented with a second reading of an ordinance revising the boundaries of City Council Wards 1 through 7, which corresponds to Ward Map 5B.
Interested parties may submit comments orally or in writing at the public meeting.
Likewise, written comments can be mailed to the City Clerk’s Office at 1600 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301 or by e-mail at city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us prior to the public hearing.
Ward Map 5B is posted at https://www.bakersfieldcity.us/819/Ward-Redistricting.
City Hall South is located at 1501 Truxtun Ave.