Bakersfield City Council to consider lease agreement for new Greyhound location

The Bakersfield City Council at its Wednesday night meeting will consider an agreement with Greyhound Lines Inc. for the bus service to lease space at the city-owned Amtrak Station.
Greyhound currently provides passenger bus service and parcel shipping from its station at 18th and G streets downtown.
"Due to an evolving business climate, Greyhound staff determined they no longer have a need for a facility of that size. City staff determined the relocation of Greyhound bus services to the existing city-owned Amtrak Station site achieves various major objectives of the City Council," according to a city memo issued Friday.
The memo states the proposed lease has a initial 10-year term with two five-year extension options. Greyhound would initially pay $2,000 per month the first year, followed by $3,000 per month on the first anniversary. Then there would be a Consumer Price Index adjustment each year, the memo states.