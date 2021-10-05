Bakersfield City Council to consider commissioning record-breaking artwork

The city of Bakersfield is reaching for the record books.
On Wednesday, the City Council will consider commissioning two paintings that would be the longest ever of their type. One proposed painting, a 350-foot depiction of the Kern River, would be the longest painting ever of a river canal in contemporary art. The other, a 150-foot tribute to the Bakersfield Police Department, would be the longest painting of a blue ribbon.
“For the city, it provides a bit of investment into art and culture, but also it brings a touristy approach and avenue for the city as well,” said Assistant to the City Manager Kevin Truelson. “I think it’s a great opportunity to shine some light on Bakersfield.”
Artist John Barge III proposed the idea to the city in June, about a year after he moved to Bakersfield from Pomona. A devoted boxing fan, he has produced portraits of Muhammad Ali and his daughter Laila, in addition to other boxers. Recently, he completed a 38-foot-long painting of citrus for the city of Pomona in another attempt to break a world record.
The two Bakersfield pieces would be the largest he has ever done. He said the idea was inspired shortly after he moved to Bakersfield and explored the area.
“Bakersfield has so much I can’t explain it. It’s a melting pot, it’s different. It was truly the wild west,” he said. “The pandemic has kind of stretched me into realizing that things change and Bakersfield was that change. And I had this epiphany where I thought I’m going to do a Guinness world record.”
The Kern River painting will depict the history of Bakersfield on either side of the river, which is planned to flow down the middle of the canvas. In a similar design, the BPD painting will feature a long blue ribbon running down the middle. A BPD badge will sit at one end, with the history of the department painted along the sides.
The paintings are planned to include precious metals. The BPD logo would be painted using 24-carat gold leafing. The Kern River painting would also use gold leafing throughout, but is also planned to include diamonds, Swarovski crystals and other gems.
The artist will also use sustainable, coffee and pomegranate-infused paint for the work.
“It’s a world record that has never been done before, and Bakersfield is its home,” Barge said. “I’m really inspired. I want to do this.”
The city has proposed an allocation of $30,000 for the project. The approval has been placed on the consent portion of the agenda, which is reserved for items city officials believe are non-controversial.
A period of eight months has been established for the completion of both paintings. If approved by the council, public viewing areas would be established so Bakersfield residents could watch the artist at work.
The city has not settled on final homes for the artwork once finished, but expects to put them inside city buildings accessible by the public.
“Once he’s finished,” Truelson said, “the artwork will be here in the city of Bakersfield until the end of time.”