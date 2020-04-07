The Bakersfield City Council is expected to vote on enacting several measures designed to support local businesses as part of an emergency resolution at its meeting Wednesday.
“The City recognizes the potential hardships local businesses continue to face in light of the COVID-19 emergency,” the city said in a news release. “By taking the above actions, the City can help by providing temporary relief for businesses and residents in order to reduce the long-term impacts to the local economy.”
The city expects the following measures to be voted on Wednesday:
- Suspension of all delinquent fees and related interest for city charges for service and utilities effective June 30
- Deferment of payment of transient occupancy tax and waiver of late penalty fees on collections made through May 31, delaying payment for that time period until July 1
- Extension of payment deadline for business license permits to Aug. 1
- Delay the update of the city’s Master Fee Schedule from May 2020 to May 2021
The suspension of delinquent fees and interest is only temporary, the release said. Balances will eventually become due in the future.
