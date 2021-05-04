Bakersfield City Council to again discuss Department of Justice allegations of BPD civil rights violations

The Bakersfield City Council will meet in closed session on Wednesday to discuss allegations by the California Department of Justice that the Bakersfield Police Department committed civil rights violations.
It will be the second time councilmembers have discussed the allegations, which appear to be connected to a DOJ investigation into both BPD and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office that began in 2016. No reportable action emerged from the council’s last discussions, on March 31.
On Tuesday, City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said she had no comment on any closed session items. The city is barring public participation in the meeting under a statute that allows them to do so for matters that involve significant exposure to litigation.
In November, the Board of Supervisors held a closed session discussion with a similar description shortly before announcing the Sheriff’s Office had reached an agreement with the DOJ to conduct reforms in exchange for avoiding admitting to wrongdoing and the tentative dismissal of a DOJ lawsuit.
So far, the city has not indicated if the DOJ has concluded its investigation into BPD. The Attorney General’s Office said in an email to The Californian it could not comment on the investigation to protect its integrity.