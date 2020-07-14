The Bakersfield City Council will hold two workshops before its Wednesday meeting to focus on homelessness and questions that have arisen over the upkeep of neighborhood parks.
Both councilmembers and community advocates have spoken out recently over the upkeep of local parks. The Kern County Taxpayers Association and the Kern-Kaweah Chapter of the Sierra Club have criticized the city for seemingly neglecting neighborhood park upkeep in favor of spending on regional sports complexes on the edge of town. Some on the council have also questioned the city’s priorities, leading to the workshop.
In response, the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department will hold a workshop to try to answer some of the outstanding questions.
In addition, the city will hear an update on the Bakersfield Homeless Navigation Center, which is being constructed on East Brundage Lane.
The City Council authorized the purchase of the Calcot Limited headquarters in January with the intent of turning the building into a homeless shelter, as well as office space for the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.
“In selecting the Calcot facility for the new Shelter, the City Council saw an opportunity (to) transform a 70,000 square foot warehouse and office complex into a truly comprehensive Homeless Navigation Center,” the city wrote in the meeting’s agenda. “The property provides an opportunity to not only offer emergency housing for homeless individuals, but to also connect them to meaningful medical and mental health services, housing navigators, job training and much more.”
Despite coronavirus, the city says the shelter remains on pace to begin operations in autumn, bringing 150 new beds online for use within three months of opening day. Over the past several months, city crews have been making improvements to the premises to ready the building for its new mission.
The city will reveal details on how progress has gone so far, and outline steps the project must take in order to be ready for its first clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.