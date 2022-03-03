Bakersfield City Council tentatively approves park rangers

The Bakersfield City Council tentatively approved a new ranger program for local parks during a meeting on Tuesday.
The approval came as part of a $96.9 million spending package the City Council moved forward for a midyear budget adjustment.
But the council reserved the right to change the park ranger program, forwarding the issue to the Safe Neighborhood’s Committee for further review.
That could slow down the implementation of the program, which has wide popularity among the public. On Wednesday, the City Council raised questions of the rangers’ pay and whether they should be sworn officers.
Park rangers are expected to cost $2.4 million per year, funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure. The council approved $1.3 million for salaries that would cover the rest of the fiscal year, which ends in July, along with initial startup costs.