Bakersfield City Council selects new members for Measure N oversight committee

A new cadre of citizens has been selected to watch over the city of Bakersfield’s plans for the money raised from a 1 percent sales tax increase.
On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council appointed new members to the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizen Oversight Committee. The committee was sold to the community as a means by which the city’s spending of the tax increase could avoid malfeasance.
Since 2019, city staff have needed to take to the committee proposals that use Measure N dollars. The committee is then supposed to vote on whether the proposal meets the requirements in the measure. But the city does not need to follow the recommendation of the committee, leading to some members chafing at their apparent lack of influence.
When it was introduced, the committee was one of the most popular ever recorded in Bakersfield, with 87 people applying to be members. Three years later, with the original members’ term limits nearly expired, only 22 people applied.
The process for selecting committee members was also different this time around. Each of the seven City Council members plus the mayor simply nominated an appointee, with the final slot being filled by the council selecting from the remainder of the list.
In the first round, Fred Prince, Mark Dewey, Connie Perez-Andreesen, Nicholas Ortiz, Ken Keller, Larry Koman, Cathy Abernathy and Matab Singh were appointed.
Donalda Biscar was then selected, with four members of the council selecting her on a ballot of the remaining applicants, which earned her a seat by the majority vote.
Three of the appointees — Prince, Perez-Andreesen and Keller — are returning for second stints on the committee.
The list contains several prominent members of the community.
Perez-Andreesen is the national vice president for the United Farm Workers.
Ortiz is the president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.
Keller is the president and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Koman serves on the city’s Planning Commission.
Abernathy is the president of Western Pacific Research, a political consulting firm that counts Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, as a client.
Singh is chief of medical staff at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Prince is the president of Omega Insurance.
Biscar is a retired employee of the Kern County Department of Human Services and former grand jury member.
The terms for the current members expire in February. The committee usually meets before the city’s budget presentation in the spring to review expenditures related to Measure N.