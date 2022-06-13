Bakersfield City Council seeks applicants for Youth Commission

The Bakersfield City Council put out a call Monday for eight open seats, including regular and alternate appointments for its Youth Commission for the 2022-23 school year.
The following positions are open: Ward 1 — alternate appointment; Ward 3 — regular appointment; Ward 4 — regular appointment; Ward 5 — regular and alternate appointments; Ward 6 — regular and alternate appointments; and Ward 7 — alternate appointments, according to a city news release.
Each City Council member appoints two members from their respective wards to the commission; the mayor appoints two members from the city for at-large spots. The applicants must be city residents, current high school students at the time of appointment and maintain as close to a 3.0 grade point average as possible.
The Youth Commission identifies the concerns and needs of local youth, including matters related to: recreational opportunities, park amenities, student safety and volunteer opportunities with the city.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, or online at www.bakersfieldcity.us/152.
The applications should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office and will be accepted until an adequate number have been received to fill the available positions.
For more information and assistance regarding these appointments, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767. The office is located at City Hall North, 1600 Truxtun Ave.