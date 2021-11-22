Bakersfield City Council seeking members for Public Safety and Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for nine residents to serve a three-year term on the Bakersfield Public Safety and Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee, according to a city news release.
The Public Safety and Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee acts in an advisory capacity to review the expenditure of revenues generated by the tax imposed by Measure N, according to the release. The committee is to provide independent verification that the revenues collected pursuant to Measure N are expended in such a manner that is consistent with the projects, programs and services described within the measure.
Measure N is a locally controlled 1-cent sales tax measure meant to provide approximately $58 million annually to the city to address top community priorities, which includes enhancing public safety, reducing homelessness and bolstering economic development activities, according to the city's website.
A committee member must be at least 18 years old and a city resident. The term would expire in February 2025.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall at 1600 Truxtun Ave. or on the city’s website, bakersfieldcity.us. Applications should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Anyone with questions can call the City Clerk's Office at 661-326-3767.