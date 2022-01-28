Bakersfield City Council seeking members for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Stronger winds in and below canyons and passes..

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Stronger winds in and below canyons and passes.