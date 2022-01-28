Bakersfield City Council seeking members for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for individuals to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee due to the resignation of Anastasia Lester (Ward 1), whose term expires December 2022, and Crystal Pinthong (Alternate Ward 5), whose term expires December 2024.
Council members from each respective ward nominate a resident from within the city of Bakersfield. The applicants for this recruitment will be nominated by the council members of wards 1 and 5 and confirmed by a majority vote of the City Council. Terms for this committee run concurrent with the nominating council member.
The KBBC recommends programs and activities to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield through the proper handling of solid waste, litter control and prevention, beautification, education and the recruitment of volunteers who will make a positive difference in our community.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or at the city’s website: www.bakersfieldcity.us, and should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m., Feb. 16.
For further information and assistance regarding these appointments, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.