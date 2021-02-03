The Bakersfield City Council voted Wednesday to rescind a series of ordinances that allowed urban hens to be raised in most single-family homes.
In a 4-3 vote, with Councilmembers Eric Arias, Andre Gonzales and Bob Smith dissenting, the council flipped the position it held just last September, when the issue was first approved by the City Council.
The council’s action was in response to an anonymous group of residents calling themselves Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones, who sued the city over violations of the California Environmental Quality Act they say the city committed by passing the hen ordinance.
During the meeting, City Attorney Ginny Genaro said defending the lawsuit in court would cost the city a minimum $200,000 to $400,000 depending on if a judge found in the city’s favor, and the amount could increase if either side appealed.
“If we lose on that first round, we will have to pay our fees plus the petitioner’s fees at $400 an hour,” she said, noting that in her career with the city she had handled more than 30 CEQA cases and in all but two of them, a judge had ruled against the city initially.
New Councilwoman Patty Gray, who was sworn in at the beginning of January, proved to be the swing vote. Her predecessor, Jacquie Sullivan, approved urban hens back in September, but Gray voted for the repeal.
“I definitely have a heart toward the people that reached out to me to want to have their hens. I heard from a lot of people. We all did,” she said. “But at this time, when I make decisions for the city, I did not think it was prudent to go into a lawsuit to cost the taxpayers money. When I ran my campaign, I ran it to be a good steward for taxpayer-funded dollars. These are people who have worked hard, taxpayers. So I am going to be watching out for them as well as for other people.”
She noted that the potential impact to property values, which was a concern brought up by the Bakersfield Association of Realtors among others, was also a factor in her vote.
The council’s vote makes permanent a temporary measure passed in November that halted the implementation of the hen ordinance before it came into effect. As part of negotiations with the litigants, the city agreed to place a temporary restraining order on allowing hens in backyards in exchange for not having to pay the opposing attorney’s fees for that portion of the lawsuit.
But now, the hen ordinances will never come into effect, and the council went even further by making it more difficult for other urban hen proposals to be considered in the future. Before another hen vote can even be considered, at least four members of the council must approve. Previously, a single councilmember could refer an item to a committee, and as long as the committee chair did not object, the item would be moved forward.
Councilman Bob Smith was the most ardent voice against repealing the hen ordinances on Wednesday. Although he made a motion to keep the existing laws in place, it was never taken up by the full council.
“It’s about fulfilling what a majority of the council voted for and that was to enact an urban hen ordinance,” he said of his opposition to repealing the ordinances.
He later referenced the Channel Law Group, the attorneys for the Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones. “I just don’t understand rolling over at the threat from the Beverly Hills attorney immediately.”