The Bakersfield City Council unanimously rejected a permit approval during a meeting on Wednesday that would have allowed medically vulnerable homeless individuals to be housed at the Rosedale Inn over the next five months as part of Kern Project Roomkey.
Councilmembers were faced with the decision after Bakersfield Heart Hospital, which is located an empty lot away from Rosedale Inn, appealed a unanimous vote by the Board of Zoning Adjustment in August that allowed the proposal.
In a letter to the council, Sparks Law Firm, which is representing the hospital, said the project would increase problems like vagrancy, theft and vandalism that already occur from Rosedale Inn, and would likely expose hospital patients and staff to COVID-19. The letter portrayed the monitoring that would take place as part of the project as inadequate, going so far as to say insufficient resources had been dedicated to the security of the surrounding businesses.
In a separate letter, Dr. Brij Bhambi, who is the chairman of the hospital’s board, said the hospital has already been exposed to periodic violence, even the occasional shooting, due to its location.
“We are scared about the safety of our patients and employees,” he wrote in a letter the hospital said was signed by 150 people. “We can’t have a piecemeal approach, solve one problem and aggravate another. Our staff, nurses, techs and doctors are all concerned. It’s not about politics or aesthetics. It’s a simple matter of workplace safety. We can’t look away.”
The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative developed the plan, which is part of a statewide initiative designed to protect homeless individuals who are susceptible to COVID-19 but cannot shelter in place.
With a $383,966 budget derived from the homeless collaborative, the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, the California Veterans Assistance Foundation and grants, the project allows for 21 of Rosedale Inn’s 100 rooms to be leased for five months. Only those who are referred from homeless service providers and hospitals will be allowed to participate. To be eligible, individuals must be 65 years or older, or have a chronic health condition or be pregnant.
Once in the program, the participants will only be allowed to leave the hotel for essential needs only. Meals and medical monitoring will be provided, along with an “exit strategy” intended to transition individuals into permanent housing. The site will also be monitored 24 hours a day for security of the area.
In urging the council to approve the project, homeless collaborative Executive Director Anna Laven said two homeless individuals had already died from COVID-19 complications, including one disabled veteran.
“This project is about life or death,” she said, adding that delaying the approval might permanently kill the project. “And I cannot think of a more essential public purpose than ensuring the life of your residents.”
She also said that all of Bakersfield’s homeless service providers stood behind the plan, and that many locations had been considered in the development stage, yet the Rosedale Inn was selected as the most viable.
Others in Bakersfield’s medical community have come out in support of the homeless collaborative’s plan. The CEOs of Kern Medical, Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital submitted a letter to the editor to The Californian saying Project Roomkey should be a part of a local strategy to protect against an anticipated second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.
Councilman Ken Weir was the strongest voice against the project during the meeting. While in favor of the project’s goals, he claimed the location was poorly-suited for housing homeless individuals.
“We are moving homeless people into an area that’s inundated with homeless and criminal activities,” he said. “And right across from them… there’s a medical campus that attracts, I’m guessing, four to five hundred people every day, that are already suffering from illness, they’re already sick. So now, if you take (the homeless) population and they’re out just for their walk and they happen to meet some of these people and they become sick, it sounds like it doesn’t work.”
He added that he didn't buy the idea that housing the individuals in the Rosedale Inn would save their lives, saying the situation was more complicated than it was presented.
The council directed city staff to come up with alternatives for the project, with some suggesting the Brundage Lane Navigation Center and the Kern County fairgrounds could be used for Project Roomkey.
And that my friends is the sound of the can getting kicked down the street... welcome to Backwardsville!
that's unfortunate.... Dr. Bhambi sounded so thoughtful in his recent letter to the editor.....I always thought it was more about the $$$ 4 him....
Dr. Brij Bhambi.. not in my neighborhood......I've got a business that's got 2 make me rich 2 run.......
