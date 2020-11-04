Eric Arias won his bid and Patty Gray appeared headed to victory early Wednesday in the two contested races for Bakersfield City Council.
In two other city council races, incumbents Andrae Gonzales in Ward 2 and Bruce Freeman in Ward 5 won their seats in unopposed bids.
Arias, running for the Ward 1 seat vacated early by Willie Rivera, trounced opponent Gilberto De La Torre, winning 76 percent of the vote, according to results last reported by county election officials just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Arias was up 3,554 votes to De La Torre's 1,094.
Arias, 24, is a field representative for State Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
Of the four candidates vying to replace Ward 6's Jacquie Sullivan, who has held the seat since 1995, Patty Gray is leading by more than 1,200 votes, with 45 percent of the vote, trailed by Jesse Quijada with 31 percent.
Gray is a co-owner of DreamMaker Bath and Body and Kitchen and Quijaada is an urgent care medical assistant.
Change Community Church Pastor and community activist Gregory Tatum, 61, had earned 31 percent of the vote and comedian Titus Stevens had 4 percent.