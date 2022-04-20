Bakersfield City Council places Woolworth's building on registry

The Bakersfield City Council placed downtown's Woolworth's building on the Bakersfield Registry of Historic Places during its Wednesday night meeting.
It also, in a 6-0 vote, recognized the building at 1400 19th St. as a cultural resource, according to a city summary of the meeting. Councilman Bruce Freeman was absent.
The building's new owners, Moneywise Wealth Management, previously said they sought to honor and protect the history of the building.
In other action, the council voted 6-0 on the language to be used on the November 2022 General Election ballot in regard to how the city's police and fire chiefs are picked.
A city summary of the meeting said the council selected this option: “Shall the Bakersfield City Charter be amended to remove all requirements that the Fire Chief and Police Chief be appointed from within their respective departments?”
The council voted 5-1, with Bob Smith opposed and Freeman absent, that the city would not submit an argument for or against the ballot measure, the city summary stated.
Currently, the chiefs of each department must come from within their ranks.