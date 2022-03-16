Bakersfield City Council moves forward with new boundaries

The Bakersfield City Council has moved forward with new district boundaries that grant greater representation for Bakersfield’s Punjabi and Sikh residents.
During a meeting Wednesday, the council approved on first reading a new ward map that had been heavily lobbied for by the local Punjabi community, after members said prior maps had unjustly split their communities in multiple wards.
The contentious vote was approved 4-2, with council members Ken Weir and Patty Gray dissenting, and Councilman Bruce Freeman abstaining.
The map must be approved during a second reading before it becomes final. A special meeting may still be held to approve another map on first reading, which would delay the council’s final decision until its next regularly scheduled meeting in April.
Prior to the meeting, the City Council had narrowed down the number of available choices to two. One map, known as 2C, was spearheaded by Councilman Ken Weir. In previous comments to The Californian, Weir said his map follows common sense geographic barriers like Highway 178 and the Kern River, and it kept communities of interest together while complying with state and federal laws.
The other map, known as 5B or the unity map, was submitted by the Jakara Movement, a statewide organization that advocates on behalf of California’s Punjabi communities.
The Jakara Movement drew the unity map to allow Punjabi and Sikh residents living in southwest Bakersfield to vote as a bloc. In previous maps, the Jakara Movement said its community was unnecessarily split among multiple districts, diluting community members' voting power.
The unity map drew intense support from Bakersfield’s Punjabi and Sikh community during the council meeting. The council chambers Wednesday were packed with supporters of the map.
During the meeting Raji Brar, founder of the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association, said her organization had been inundated with calls from local Sikh residents advocating for the unity map.
“Our community wants to remain whole,” she said during her public comments. “They do not want to be cut in half.”
In contrast, no members of the public spoke in favor of 2C, nor did any speak against the unity map.
Punjabi and Sikh representation was not the only issue discussed on Wednesday.
The unity map narrowly creates three Latino-majority districts, with Ward 1 containing 58.4 percent Latino residents of voting age, Ward 2 containing 50.8 percent and Ward 7 containing 51.1 percent, according to data provided by the city.
In contrast, Map 2C has only two Latino districts, Ward 1 at 63.6 percent and Ward 7 at 55.4 percent.
During the meeting, Camila Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, threatened to sue the city if at least three Latino majority districts were not included in the map the city chooses.
“Strong legal precedent was set in the Luna case, when Kern County tried to do the same thing as Map 2C, which makes it very unlikely that the city will prevail when the county did not,” she said, referring to the lawsuit that forced the Kern County Board of Supervisors to create a second Latino majority district.
The City Manager’s Office had recommended the council approve both maps Wednesday before making its final decision during a meeting in April.
Councilman Andrae Gonzales made the motion to approve only the unity map, saying he believed the council had all the information it needed to make its decision.
“We cannot just paper out the long history of disenfranchisement in this community,” he said during the meeting. “This is an opportunity for us, in a very real way, to ensure that more people in our community, from all four corners, have that access.”
He described the unity map as a compromise of various interests and pointed to a letter written by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and other business groups that did not endorse a specific map by name, but appeared to support the unity map.
The city must adopt a map by April 17 to meet a state deadline.