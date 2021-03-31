Bakersfield City Council meets to discuss allegations of BPD civil rights violations

The Bakersfield City Council met in closed session for more than two hours on Wednesday to discuss allegations by the California Department of Justice of possible civil rights violations by the Bakersfield Police Department.
After the meeting, city spokesman Joe Conroy said no reportable action had occurred and City Attorney Ginny Gennaro did not expand on the discussions that had taken place.
The Justice Department has been investigating both BPD and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for “a pattern and practice of excessive force” since 2016. The department recently entered into a settlement agreement with the KCSO, forcing the agency to adhere to changes or face a lawsuit.
The City Council’s meeting could signal the city is close to reaching a similar settlement. Prior to the KCSO agreement, the Board of Supervisors met in closed session under a similar pretense.
However, much remains unknown about the city’s meeting as city officials are remaining tight lipped.
BPD Spokesman Robert Pair said he could not say if the Justice Department had finished its investigation and he directed questions to the City Attorney. This answer differed from the one he gave last November, before supervisors were scheduled for their closed session meeting, when he said he had not heard about a potential conclusion to the DOJ’s investigation into BPD.
As part of the settlement with the Justice Department, KCSO must revise its use of force policy along with other procedures, and the progress will be watched by an independent monitor to ensure compliance.
It is not known at this time whether or not a settlement with BPD is forthcoming and what it would require. However, the Justice Department said when it reached the agreement with KCSO that the BPD investigation remained ongoing.