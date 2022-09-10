 Skip to main content
Bakersfield City Council looking for Youth Commission members

Bakersfield's City Hall North on Truxtun Avenue is shown in this file photo.

 Gregory D. Cook

The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting for individuals to serve on its Youth Commission, according to a city news release.

The Youth Commission identifies the concerns and needs of local youth, including matters related to recreational opportunities, park amenities, student safety and volunteer opportunities with the city, according to the city’s release.

