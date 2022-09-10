Bakersfield City Council looking for Youth Commission members

The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting for individuals to serve on its Youth Commission, according to a city news release.
The Youth Commission identifies the concerns and needs of local youth, including matters related to recreational opportunities, park amenities, student safety and volunteer opportunities with the city, according to the city’s release.
There are openings for the following spots: the alternate appointment for the Ward 4 representative and the alternate appointment for Ward 6.
Each council member appoints two people to the commission; the mayor appoints two members from the city-at large. Applicants must be city residents, current high school students at the time of appointment and maintain as close to a 3.0 grade point average as possible.
Applications are available at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or at the city's website: www.bakersfieldcity.us, and should be returned to the City Clerk's Office. Applications will be accepted until an adequate number have been received to fill the positions.
For more information, contact the City Clerk's Office at 661-326-3767.