Bakersfield City Council formally approves unity map

After months of hearings and discussions, the Bakersfield City Council formally adopted a map with new boundaries for the city’s seven wards.
The council’s approval of the unity map with a 4-2 vote Wednesday was overwhelmingly supported by those who attended the meeting, with a number of speakers praising the council’s end result after what was, at times, a contentious process.
Council members Ken Weir and Patty Gray, who also opposed the map at its first reading during a March 16 hearing that advanced the map to Wednesday, were the two nays. Councilman Bruce Freeman, who abstained from voting on the map at a previous meeting, was absent.
“I think it is going to bring our community closer together and, of course, give representation to many people that have been left out of representation here in the city,” renowned community organizer Dolores Huerta said at the hearing, “so just thank you very much.”
The council’s progress in coalescing residents from when the city first solicited public input with a Dec. 3 news release, through a number of hearings that also discussed legal threats, to Wednesday, could be gauged by the feedback the council received.
There were 16 comment cards in support of the option the city ultimately approved, and one speaker against.
“Well, this is called the unity map. You could call it the Punjabi map. You could easily call it the Chamber of Commerce map. Or the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce map. ... Or even the Associated Building and Contractors map,” said Councilman Chris Parlier, in comments supporting the new boundaries. “If not in full support, they were not in opposition.”
In a challenge to the lone public comment on Wednesday in opposition to the maps — Pastor Angelo Frazier, who called the unity map, which was formally referred to as Map 5B, part of the racialization that was dividing America — City Councilman Andrae Gonzales called on all those in favor of the map to stand.
All but three people appeared to be on their feet, and Gonzales added that he hoped in 10 years, when it’s time to look at the U.S. census data again, the discussion of a more inclusive map wouldn’t be a debate.
The so-called unity map, creates three Latino-majority districts, with Ward 1 containing 58.4 percent Latino residents of voting age, Ward 2 containing 50.8 percent and Ward 7 containing 51.1 percent, per city data.
The other strength that advocates of the map cited is that whereas previously considered options split the Sikh community, the unity map largely kept this population intact.
While there wasn’t much vocal opposition to the new boundaries at the meeting, Gray was a notable exception, saying her vote was not against a people or group, but rather an attempt to represent the interests of everyone.
Gray brought up the fact that she was elected in a majority Latino ward with three men of color running against her, and then quoting previous comments by Huerta, added, “People will vote for who they want to vote for.
“I’ve heard from many people that they have very real concerns and are fearful that we will be divided, instead of united,” she said, adding that the worry was coming from people of “all different backgrounds” and not just white or Caucasian.
At the March 16 meeting, a map known as 2C, which included lines drawn around traditional geographic barriers like Highway 178 and the Kern River, was also forwarded for consideration. The map was championed by Weir, who didn’t take part in council comment on either map during the hearing.
Had that map been approved, Camila Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said at the March 16 hearing the city would likely face legal action from the organization, because it failed to create three Latino-majority districts.
In making the motion to approve the adopted map, Councilman Eric Arias called the evening a “historic” one for Bakersfield.
“As we create three (Voting Rights Act districts), we do more than just protect ourselves from liability,” he said, “but we pass 5B, a map that truly instills pride in all of our communities.”
With City Council approval, the map becomes official in 30 days from the vote, according to city spokesman Joe Conroy, and will be used for the November 2022 election.
In November, voters in wards 1 (Arias), 3 (Weir), 4 (Bob Smith) and 7 (Parlier) will be able to vote for their council representative.