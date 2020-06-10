The city of Bakersfield has been flooded with nearly 2,000 emails regarding law enforcement reforms, including requests to defund the Bakersfield Police Department.
The messages were submitted as part of the public comments to Wednesday’s City Council meeting. In a memorandum to councilmembers, the City Clerk’s Office said 1,995 messages had been transmitted through email on a variety of topics related to the recent protests that have rocked the country.
The volume of messages is far in excess of the normal level of correspondence the city receives on any given topic.
Due to the large volume of messages, the city only included a summary chart of all messages received in the memo. A survey of the subjects indicate many emails involve defunding the Bakersfield Police Department, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the #8CantWait campaign. A portion of the emails also oppose defunding the police department.
Some of the messages emailed to media outlets after the meeting appeared to differ little from each other, with only the names of the senders being unique. Online campaigns have been waged in recent weeks in which Bakersfield residents have been asked to send comments to city officials either asking for reforms of the police department, or in support of its officers.
"I stand in solidarity with protesters, and I am appalled by the police violence and abuse of power seen across the nation and at home,” wrote a woman who identified herself as Alysia Wyatt in one of the emails. “The Bakersfield Police Department has a long and violent history of police brutality, specifically in our communities of color, and it is time for that violence to end.”
She added in her comments she hoped the City Council would defund, demilitarize and divest BPD.
However, not all commenters agreed.
“I stand in solitary (sic) with like minded people who are, in a nut shell, OVER IT!” wrote a woman who identified herself as Angela Perdick in one of the messages. “The people of Bakersfield, who elected and entrusted each of you to protect and serve us ALL of us, are demanding you to not only keep our police force together, but to give our men & women in blue the protection they need ..."
Despite some of the comments specifically mentioning the public hearing on the city’s budget for next fiscal year that took place Wednesday, the council largely avoided discussing the comments, barely mentioning them during the meeting.
After the hearing, however, Councilman Andrae Gonzales made several recommendations that related to concerns brought up in the emails. The councilman recommended the city manager and police chief review the #8CantWait policy proposals designed to reduce police violence, formally initiating a plan the city has promised to pursue.
He also recommended the city develop a six-month task force made up of community members that would evaluate the practices of BPD as well as new policy proposals that emerge from the community.
In two other recommendations, Gonzales said the city should develop a document that clearly communicates reforms that have occurred in BPD over the last three years and he made a referral to the Safe Neighborhoods Committee for it to take up a violence prevention strategy.
Taken together, he said he hopes the recommendations allow Bakersfield’s many communities to thrive.
“One, I hope that ultimately we create a safer and more vibrant city,” he said after the meeting. "But two, that the relationship between the community and our police department improves, and that we have practices that respect the various communities within our city.”
