Bakersfield officials have presented what they say is a ‘historic’ budget to the city council. For the first time since the Great Recession, officials say the city will be able to expand services offered to the community rather than just scraping by as costs have increased.
The city has planned a host of new programs with the added funding, many of which have been asked for by city residents.
“This is a very progressive, very meaningful, impactful budget,” said City Manager Alan Tandy at a city council meeting on Wednesday.
Bolstered by the 1 percent sales tax increase passed by voters in November, the budget will add 142 new positions to city rolls, restoring the Bakersfield’s workforce to levels it has not seen since 2009.
The city's operating budget has been increased by roughly $75 million over last year’s, bringing the total to just over half a billion dollars.
The vast majority of the funding increase comes from the rise in the city’s sales tax from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent, however revenue from property taxes and traditional sales tax sources also jumped.
Over the past several months, a sales tax oversight committee has reviewed the city's spending plan for projects that will use sales tax dollars, approving more than 90 percent of the proposals.
For the first time in years, a windfall of cash seems to have descended on the city, and councilmembers said they hoped to spread the wealth around.
“This is a time when we’ve had the privilege of getting more money so being able to see the investment shared among all people I think would be very important,” Mayor Karen Goh said at the meeting.
Despite the increase in employees, the city's ratio of employees per residents is still below levels in the 1990s, when Bakersfield’s population was lower by hundreds of thousands.
However, with more employees, the city says it can handle community concerns quicker and more effectively than it has in the past.
Roughly half of the new positions will be for the Bakersfield Police Department, with the remainder spread across nearly all other city departments.
With the new hires, the city hopes to greatly expand public safety and homelessness efforts along with blight mitigation and park cleanup.
Residents have complained that police officers do not respond in person to low-level calls like burglaries. With the additional funding, the department plans to send officers to homes and businesses in cases that had previously been handled by having residents fill out forms online.
The city also plans to create two “rapid response teams” that will respond to citizens’ complaints of property code violations or park maintenance problems.
“It’s great to be moving in the right direction and be able to provide the services and quality that the community wants,” Councilmember Bob Smith said at the meeting.
Included in the spending package is $11 million for homelessness efforts, $9 million of which will go toward housing.
“This is unprecedented in the city’s history,” Tandy said of the funding.
The city council will hold multiple hearings on the budget over the next two months before voting to adopt at the end of June.
The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.
