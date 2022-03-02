Bakersfield City Council approves park ranger program, but asks for changes

The Bakersfield City Council tentatively approved a new park ranger program during a meeting on Wednesday, but held onto the possibility of making changes in the near future.
The vote came as part of a unanimous approval of a $96.9 million spending package that included the park rangers as a portion.
Classified as the mid-year budget adjustment, the spending package allocated excess tax revenue earned by the city last year along with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The City Council approved the vast majority of the proposed spending, but asked that the park ranger program be referred to the Safe Neighborhood's Committee to revise certain aspects of the proposal like salaries and the level of training rangers will receive.
The city believes the addition of 18 rangers could help avert tens of thousands of dollars in monthly damage to local parks caused by vandalism. Officials see the rangers as necessary for securing millions of dollars the city is investing in local park revitalization.
Both expenditures are only possible due to the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, the 1 percent sales tax increase that generates roughly $60 million in revenue each year.
But last fiscal year, which ended on June 30, the city says it earned around $22 million more from the sales tax increase than originally budgeted.
On Wednesday, the city put before the council its plan for a midyear budget update that accounts for the unanticipated PSVS revenue along with around $29 million in additional revenue from other sources.
With tens of millions of dollars to distribute, the City Manager’s Office chose to divert funds to several large projects that are expected to take years to fully pay for. The biggest line item on the agenda was $16 million toward an upgrade to the city’s enterprise resource planning software.
The software manages day-to-day business activities and the upgrade is meant to digitize the process.
Another big spending item is a $4 million set-aside for future cost of living allowance increases for city employees.
But the item that has caught the most attention in the spending package is around $1.3 million set aside for a new park ranger program. The program is expected to cost around $2.4 million per year, with future funding coming from the expectation that PSVS would continue to perform above and beyond initial expectations.
The city initially considered starting the park rangers as a pilot program, but ended up proposing a full division.
“We felt like it’s hard to make a significant impact and truly measure this without significant force,” City Manager Christian Clegg said during the meeting, noting that the city had more than 60 parks.
The park rangers proposal received widespread support among the public. At the meeting on Wednesday, around 10 speakers gave comments in support of the issue, while 26 sent in messages in support, a notable figure for a city issue.
“The conditions at our parks, especially at the Kern River Parkway corridor are about as bad as I’ve ever seen them,” said Bill Cooper, co-founder of the Kern River Parkway Foundation. “I think Measure N money is well spent providing public safety in those areas.”
Rangers would ensure encampments do not form at parks and would help ensure the parks' hours of operation were followed.
It would not be illegal to be in the parks with belongings, Clegg said, but rules against encampments would be enforced by rangers.
City employees have complained of being harassed by certain individuals using the parks, and the rangers would be deployed to allow maintenance staff to perform their duties.
Councilman Chris Parlier brought up concerns about the ranger program. During the meeting, he questioned the pay of a park rangers, which is slightly less than a police officer, and if park security would be better served by a further expansion of the Bakersfield Police Department.
“There’s going to be a perception in the community that these people will be able to do more than they actually can,” he said.