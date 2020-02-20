The Bakersfield City Council unanimously approved funding for police body cameras and homelessness at its meeting on Wednesday.
The new spending allocations allows the Bakersfield Police Department to completely outfit its officers with body cameras years ahead of schedule. The department has already outfitted around half of its officers with cameras and had planned to deploy cameras to the remainder in a three-year rollout.
However, the $737,000 in new funding allows the department to purchase 215 more body cameras and equip all officers by the middle of the year.
Better than expected returns on sales tax receipts allowed the city to accelerate its purchases of body cameras. The city’s Public Safety and Vital Services 1 percent sales tax increase continues to come in higher than originally anticipated, the city said in an administrative report.
In total, the city allocated around $5.4 million in additional sales tax funding to various departments.
Homeless services received $822,000, of which $500,000 will be sent to Kern County for its homeless shelter. The city will use the remaining $322,000 for its own homeless shelter.
A majority of the funds — $3 million — will be placed in the city’s reserves as part of a plan to help the city mitigate against future economic downturns or unforeseen emergencies.
The remainder of the funding will go toward e-permitting software and equipment purchases for the Bakersfield Fire Department.
