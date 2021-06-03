Bakersfield City Council approves cleanup team for Kern River Parkway

The Bakersfield City Council has approved a contract that will add a cleanup team devoted specifically to the Kern River Parkway.
During a meeting on Wednesday, councilmembers voted 7-0 to amend a contract with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to add a fifth cleanup team dedicated to removing litter and other debris from local public spaces.
Part of the Clean City Initiative, the cleanup teams were brought on in January to address complaints of dirty sidewalks and streets. So far, the teams have picked up 21,916 bags of trash, 333 shopping carts, 1,025 mattresses and box springs, 289 couches, 224 tires and 4,113 miscellaneous items.
The new team will focus on the Kern River Parkway, which has become a target for community groups alarmed by the amount of trash that has piled up in and around the riverbed. By adding a new team, the city says it can better maintain a welcoming environment for all users.
The council’s vote devotes an additional $140,000 to the contract, increasing it to $827,000. The Public Safety and Vital Services Measure (Measure N) funds the contract.
Also at the council meeting, the city approved allocating $3.15 million to an 85-unit affordable housing project slated for Baker Street. The Housing Authority of the County of Kern and the Cesar Chavez Foundation are organizing the project, which is meant to alleviate a shortage of affordable housing in Bakersfield.
Of the funding, $1.4 million comes from a federal grant and $1.8 million comes from the PSVS measure. The Council voted 7-0 to approve the funding.
The project is expected to cost $44.7 million in total. Once finished, it will complete the Baker Street Revitalization Plan.