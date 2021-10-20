Bakersfield City Council approves bonuses for police, starts process of expanding homeless shelter

The Bakersfield City Council has approved new contracts with police and fire unions that include large bonuses for officers.
At a meeting on Wednesday that also kick-started a process to expand the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, the council voted 6-0, with Councilwoman Patty Gray absent, to accept new contracts with the Bakersfield Firefighter Labor Organization and the Bakersfield Police Officers Association. The contracts include a 2.5 percent wage increase for all firefighters, along with a $5,000 bonus for all police officers, a payout meant to help hiring and retention problems within the department.
Prior to the vote, the council did not comment on the bonuses.
Long-serving employees may also earn an additional bonus. The council approved $3,000 to $20,000 bonuses for officers who have been with the department between five and 25 years.
Funding for the bonuses comes from the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure — Measure N — which is meant to add 100 police officers to the force three years after its passage in 2018. With the deadline approaching, city officials hope the bonuses will keep Bakersfield Police Department officers employed with the city while enticing new recruits.
While the city completed its new contract with the police and fire unions, negotiations continue for city employees represented by Service Employees International Union Local 521. A large gathering of union members showed up to Wednesday’s meeting to urge the city to accept a favorable contract.
“The city workers deserve respect, both in the field and at the bargaining table,” union member and Recreation and Parks worker Margarito Espinoza said during public comments. “We have been faithful workers for the city, who have carried out our work without prejudice even when faced with the real-life threat of catching a virus, which at the beginning, did not have a vaccine to help protect us.”
The new police contracts were not the only significant item on Wednesday's agenda.
The council also voted 6-0 to accept a $58,274 design contract with RYMAC General Contracting to begin the process of expanding the city’s homeless shelter.
The shelter is frequently at capacity, with 45 people currently waiting for beds to open. The shelter now turns away an average of 64 people each week due to the lack of space. Around 40 percent of the rejections are due to the shelter’s couples dorm being at capacity, and homeless duos do not want to be split up when seeking a roof over their heads.
The city is seeking to double the capacity of the shelter to 300, and increase the pet capacity from 15 to 50. A new medical dorm is also being sought to take in people who are released from hospitals who have nowhere else to go.
“Until the city’s investments in affordable housing come online, we really do need a near-term solution for the growing unsheltered population,” Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Valdez said during the meeting. “If you were to follow the trends across the city, state and nation, you will see a rise in homelessness and that’s something that we will be planning for.”
The expansion has been funded by the city’s 1 percent sales tax increase.
The council asked city staff to return with an updated request before moving forward with the expansion.
“We want to have the council be able to make an educated decision on whether to move forward,” Valdez said. “To be able to do that, we want to be able to design and get a firm understanding of what the cost would be.”