New Bakersfield police officers will soon receive bonuses upon being hired. On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council approved $3,000 hiring incentives for all new recruits beginning Dec. 1.
Recent hires by the Bakersfield Police Department, as well as trainees still in the academy, will be eligible for the bonuses, according to the department.
Although BPD does not have a recruitment problem, the bonuses follow hiring trends in other jurisdictions, the Human Resources Department wrote in a memo to the council. From 2015 to current, the average candidate pool has been 889, the city said.
Several cities in California provide $20,000 or more to recruits as signing bonuses, the memo said.
The Bakersfield bonuses will be paid in two installments of $1,500 each. The first will be made when an officer accepts a full-time position and the second will be within the first year of service.
Measure N, otherwise known as the Public Safety and Vital Services measure, will pay for the bonuses. The city is in the process of hiring 100 additional police officers within three years and the bonuses are expected to aid the endeavor.
(4) comments
They deserve every penny of it and as the city grows it should be increased.
not the most diverse group of young individuals... looks .kinda like a MAGA rally
Maybe because all the other applicants can't pass the written test, polygraph exam, drug screen, and background investigation?
So easy to give away taxpayers money
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.