Bakersfield City Council approves bike share program

The Bakersfield City Council approved a contract for a bike share program during a meeting on Wednesday.
The contract will allow Spin, an electric scooter and bicycle company owned by Ford, to begin a bike share program in central Bakersfield and also including the Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield campuses.
Voting 6-0, with Councilman Chris Parlier absent, the council approved the contract, which is funded by a $1.1 million state grant. The city will also provide $257,000 in matching funds.
As part of the contract, the city will install bike lanes and bike racks and charging stations will be placed throughout the program’s area.
Intended to reduce traffic congestion and provide healthy modes of transportation, the bike share program will also offer discounted rates to low income individuals. Although a start date has not been determined, city officials hope to launch the program in the next few months.