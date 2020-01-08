The Bakersfield City Council approved a plan to commit millions of federal funding to affordable housing in three locations on Wednesday.
The funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the express purpose of creating community housing.
The council’s action on Wednesday allocates funds for an 81-unit housing complex at 3345 Bernard St. called Residence at East Hills, a 58-unit complex at 7350 Willis Ave. called Brentwood Crossings, and a 20-unit complex at 811 22nd St. called 22nd Street Lofts
The city allocated $1 million to $1.5 million to Residence at East Hills, $1.2 million to Brentwood Crossings and about $1.3 million to 22nd Street Lofts.
